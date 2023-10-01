Boise City councilwoman’s seat called into question amid leadership changes

After starting Tuesday’s meeting late, a councilmember announced Lisa Sánchez might not live in the district she represents.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday’s Boise City Council meeting took an unexpected turn — after District 3 councilwoman Lisa Sánchez’ living situation was called into question.

After starting the meeting 20 minutes late, former council president Elaine Clegg announced Sánchez might not live in the district she represents. The announcement came as a surprise for councilmembers, who learned the news just moments before the meeting started.

“We know this was not intentional,” Clegg said. “We are looking for a path forward and will work with councilmember Sánchez to see if we can find one.”

District 3 covers many neighborhoods north of State Street. Sánchez lived there at the time of the election but apparently does not anymore.

Clegg did not give a timeline for Sánchez’ return – only that her absence was “indefinite.” She also could not give any details about Sánchez’ recent move and said they are working to confirm the details.

Councilmembers felt Sánchez's absence, as they voted in new leadership. Holli Woodings is now council president, replacing Clegg.

She said the confirmation is bittersweet without Sánchez.

“I’m really thankful to my family who are here tonight and my amazing colleagues on the council who frankly make me a better leader,” Woodings said. “Councilmember Sánchez is such a big part of that.”

Councilmembers also elected Jimmy Hallyburton as pro tem.

Hallyburton said he is grateful for the opportunity and wants to bring new voices to the table.

“I want to thank each of you, my fellow councilmembers, for this vote of confidence … for this particular role in this particular time that feels really important to me," he said.

It was an emotional night as Clegg transitioned out of her role as council president. She has served on Boise’s City Council for 19 years and been in leadership half that time.

Starting mid-February, she’ll serve as CEO for Valley Regional Transit.

“I'm really looking forward to see if we can figure out a way to help people move around this valley more easily and have more choices in doing that,” she said.

Clegg will remain as a regular city councilmember until the mayor nominates her replacement. City council will then vote on that nomination.

Whoever is confirmed will serve the rest of Clegg’s term and then has to be elected by the public. Clegg said the process might take a few months.

Despite the many changes, Clegg said she is confident in the abilities of the remaining councilmembers.

“I can’t think of a crew that I’d rather leave this to,” Clegg said. “Although I won’t be here very long in this role, I’m not going very far, and I’ll always be available.”

Watch more Local News: