Boise City Council president to serve as acting mayor

Boise City Council President Holli Woodings will be acting mayor starting Tuesday as Mayor Lauren McLean will be undergoing knee surgery.

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally ran in The Idaho Press

The city of Boise will have a government shakeup — for a few days at least.

Boise City Council President Holli Woodings will be acting mayor starting Tuesday as Mayor Lauren McLean will be undergoing knee surgery.

“Mayor McLean is expected to return to her duties Monday, April 3, 2023, with limited in-person meetings and events until the week of April 17, 2023,” city spokesperson Maria Weeg said in a news release.

This is her first time as acting mayor, Woodings said. The council president taking over for the mayor is in city ordinance, she said. Woodings will get to run a council meeting on Tuesday.

“There’s hopefully not going to be a lot going on. So I’m assuming that I just get to do my regular work,” Woodings said. “We’re going to keep it pretty mellow.”

Woodings said she thinks McLean’s injury and surgery has affected the timeline for choosing who will fill two open city council seats. McLean named nine finalists in February; the city initially said McLean would make her selections by mid-to-late March.

Weeg said that the mayor did a round of follow-up interviews last week.

“We are looking to see when all council members will be able to consider her recommendations for approval...and will announce shortly before the chosen meeting,” Weeg said in an email. “Likely not before mid-April, given schedules.”

Woodings is having a big March. She also filled in for Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, in the Legislature for a few days.

“Lots of filling in to do,” Woodings said.

Watch more Local News: