Body found in Boise River

The dive team found the remains of a man on Saturday afternoon.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office reported that the remains of a man were found in the Boise River on Saturday, July 22. According to the office, the body had been in the water for quite some time, and was found near Walnut St., by the Parkcenter Bridge.

The body was found by a member of the ASCO dive team who was doing snorkeling training at the time. The sheriff said that the water in that location is around eight feet deep. The man's name has not been released, the coroner's office is still working on identifying him.

KTVB will update this story with information as it becomes available.

