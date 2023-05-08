BLM wants public input on proposed changes on geothermal, oil and gas leasing

Under proposed changes, high and moderate oil and gas "potential" areas would remain open for leasing.

IDAHO, USA — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) wants public input on a proposed change to land management plans in southwest Idaho. It would separate oil and gas leasing from geothermal resources. The plan was released on Feb. 14, 2020.

"The plan proposed in 2020 identifies large areas of BLM-managed public lands as open for oil and gas leasing, despite having low or no potential for oil and gas resources. Under the current proposed changes, these low and no potential areas would be closed for oil and gas leasing to reduce speculative nominations and protect sensitive resources in low potential areas. High and moderate oil and gas potential areas would remain open to leasing. The current proposed changes will not impact opportunities for geothermal leasing. To make this change to the 2020 proposed plan, the BLM will publish a Notice of Significant Change in the Federal Register and open a 30-day public comment period," a press release stated.

People can give written comments on the proposal until June 7, 2023. For more information and to comment, people can go to the BLM re-planning website.

"The BLM is committed to transparency and public participation. This public comment period will allow our stakeholders, partners, and the public an opportunity to review and provide feedback on these proposed changes," BLM Boise District Manager Tanya Thrift said.

