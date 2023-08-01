BLM proposes collecting day fees at Jump Creek

The Bureau of Land Management said more people are visiting the area and collecting fees will cover operational, maintenance and emergency response costs.

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is asking for public comment on its proposal to collect day fees at Jump Creek. The department said in the last six years, the number of people visiting the site has almost doubled and collecting fees would help cover the increased need for operational, maintenance and emergency costs.

"These fees will enable BLM to improve services, add amenities desired by visitors and help offset costs incurred to administer the site, as well as for our partners at Owyhee County, who assist with enforcement patrols and search and rescue efforts," said BLM Boise District Manager Tanya Thrift.

BLM has proposed a $5 day fee pass or a $25 annual pass. People can view the plan here and comment on the plan for the next 30 days. by email at BLM_ID_OwyheeOffice@blm.gov, fax at 208-896-5940 or mail at U.S. Mail: BLM Owyhee Field Office, 101 S. Bruneau Hwy., Marsing, ID 83639. The department cautioned that public comments may be made publicly available and people should be aware when leaving information in their comments.

