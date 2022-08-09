Local award-winning LGBTQ+ film shown across the world

Pink Feather is a local award-winning film shown in many parts of the world. The film gives insight into the LGBTQ+ community and the struggles they face.

BOISE, Idaho — Pink Feather is an award-winning film created by a local director and 16 local crew members showcasing the life of drag and the struggles they go through.

Film Director Rochelle Smith says, "The movie really came about when the ranch club had been sold and was going to turn into a gay bar. I thought what these walls must think about this change."

It is a big change for the Ranch Club located in Garden City, which was originally known for its western history.

In 2021, the Ranch Club turned into a gay bar and a safe space for Idaho’s LGBTQ+ community.

"To picture what it is now, made me think about what it would be like if some of those western people walked into the bar thinking it was the old Ranch Club and what surprises they might have,” said Smith.

The multi-award-winning film, Pink Feather gives insight into the world of Drag and the struggles they face.

"I wanted to make this movie to just have people maybe imagine what it would be like to be in a skin you don't want to be in,” said Smith.

Film Director Rochelle Smith says this is an important story especially when people are being oppressed and fighting for their own rights.

"What if things shifted and you had to do that for a day? Maybe you'll have a little compassion. Not saying everyone has to be like anyone else but maybe be neutral,” said Smith.

Overall, Smith says this film serves as a reminder that Idaho has safe spaces for those in the community.

"This is a place where people of faith feel like they are different, and they can watch this movie and realize how important community is. There are places PEOPLE can go to have inclusion and family,” said Smith.

Pink Feather has been shown in festivals on the west and east coasts of the country and internationally, including Stockholm, Tokyo and France, and India. Smith received a grant from the Idaho Film Collection at Boise State University. She says the grant will help future generations learn about a part of Idaho’s History.

"They have been nothing but supportive. The film was made it was going to be put in the Albertson's film collection and that means it's archived forever,” said Smith.

