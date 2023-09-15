Appetite for destruction? Guns N' Roses coming to Ford Idaho Center

The band is coming in October.

NAMPA, Idaho — The 80s was the time when hard rock was all the rage and bands like Guns N' Roses dominated the airwaves. For those missing a trip to 'Paradise City,' your time has come. The band is coming to Idaho on October 22 at the Ford Idaho Center.

The insider ticket presale starts on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Tickets range in price from $69.50 to $350. For more information people can go to fordidahocenter.com.

Guns N' Roses formed in 1985 in Los Angeles, California. During the late 80s early 90s the band had a slew of top 10 singles and toured all over the world selling out stadiums.





Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.