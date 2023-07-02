The annual 'Run for Dunn' in Boise

The annual fun run gives all participants free skin cancer screenings.

BOISE, Idaho — The "Run for Dun" is a fun run that started in 2011 and helps raise awareness on sun safety and skin cancer screenings. This year's event was today, and participants got a shirt, lunch and free skin cancer screenings.

"Run for Dunn" is a part of "Get it Dunn," a group of family and friends that supported Amy Dunn as she battled stage four melanoma.

"Get It Dunn was also a mantra for Amy’s “give it all you’ve got” approach to living life. She gave her best and demanded the best from others. She got it done," the website states.

Dunn has since passed on, but the support stays the same and every year people can join the fun run and receive free screenings. Thereby, keeping their friend's memory alive and helping people be proactive about cancer. This year's run gave 74 skin screenings and had 333 registrants.

