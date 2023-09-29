All fishing, hunting, trapping closed on portion of Snake River due to quagga mussel

Idaho Fish and Game said the closure will span about 23 miles of the river, no word on when the closure will end.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) has closed all hunting, fishing and trapping on a 23-mile-stretch of the Snake River near Twin Falls due to the invasive quagga mussel. The closure is from the Twin Falls waterfall to the Highway 46 bridge. No word on when the closure will be lifted.

"The Idaho Fish and Game Commission met via conference call on Friday morning, Sept. 29 and voted to close fishing, hunting and trapping below the high-water mark of the Snake River around Twin Falls where quagga mussel larvae were detected. The closure will span approximately 23 miles of the Snake River, from the waterfall known as Twin Falls to the Highway 46 bridge, also known as Ken Curtis Bridge," a news release stated.

The department is also reminding people that anything that becomes submerged in the water must be quarantined from other bodies of water for 30 days. This is also true for any pet that gets in the water as they could spread the quagga mussels' larvae.

"We're seeing a lot of dogs in these waters, whether folks are taking them for a riverside stroll or training their dogs for waterfowl hunting," said Terry Thompson, Magic Valley Regional Communications Manager.

IDFG said anything from boats and kayaks to boots and fishing gear can spread the larvae if it comes into contact with the water.





Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.