'Spring Clean Up Week' is an amendment signed by the Ada County Board of Commissioners.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — "Spring Clean Up Week" is designated on the second week of April for unincorporated Ada County trash customers. Customers, regardless of their service level, will get free collection service, for no extra cost.

The contactor for the extra work is Hardin Sanitation. Service begins on April 10 and ends April 14. In order to be picked up. items must weigh no more than sixty pounds and be no longer than four-feet-long.

Ada County Trash Billing stated in a press release that, "Unincorporated Ada County trash customers can leave the extra materials on their curb as they normally would for a regular trash pickup."

Set Out Instructions:

• Place carts at least 3 feet away from each other and any other objects

• Place carts in area free of overhead trees, etc. (14 feet clearance)

• Make sure the cart handle faces your house with the cart opening toward the street

• Do not block sidewalks

• Bag trash to prevent littering

• Place carts out by 7:00 am on your pickup day

• Place carts in the street against the curb

Items allowed for collection:

• Closed bags weighing 35lbs or less

• Tied bundles of tree limbs

• Carpet, Vinyl etc.

• Extra trash

• Recyclables

For more information, people can contact Ada County Trash Billing at (208)-642-2629 or https://www.hardinsanitation.com/home/.

