ACHD preparing for possibility of flooding

The District is also asking people to check their nearest storm drains.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The snow that had accumulated in the valley has melted and rain is in the forecast. That much moisture can lead to flooding and Ada County Highway District (ADHD) is making preparations for the chance of flooding.

"While the District has equipment at the ready to respond to flooding, ACHD asks residents to do their part to help prevent flooding issues before they begin and report any localized flooding in their neighborhood," stated a press release.

The District stated that storm drains can get clogged from leaves and other debris and that people should find their nearest storm drain and make sure it's clear. People can find storm drain maps on the ACHD website and then are advised to rake away any clogs.

ACHD also asked people to break up any ice if they are able, and to not shovel snow onto the street.

If people notice any flooding in their neighborhood, they can report it to achdidaho.org/tellus, during business hours, or call non-emergency dispatch at 208-387-6100.

