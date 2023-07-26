Aaron Paul spotted slinging drinks at the Boise Airport

He was there promoting his mezcal brand, Dos Hombres.

BOISE, Idaho — Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul was spotted at the Boise Airport today. He was at the Cross Grain Brewhouse tending bar and serving up cocktails made with the mezcal that he and fellow co-star Bryan Cranston own, Dos Hombres.

In a Facebook post made by the airport, it states that the actor was flying out when he made a pitstop at the bar to promote his brand.

Dos Hombres Mezcal is a brand started by the two actors that contains, " the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico." The brand has won eight awards and comes in two different varieties.

This isn't the first time the two have been in Idaho promoting Dos Hombres. In March of this year, both Paul and Cranston were at Western Proper and Treefort Music Festival peddling drinks and interacting with fans. If this new pop-up is any indicator, Idahoans can probably bank on catching a glimpse of one of them making drinks and entertaining people sometime in the future.

