'A-moose-ing': Moose was seen roaming around Boise's North End

The young moose was spotted running all over the neighborhood, including running through Camel's Back park, and that's no bull.

BOISE, Idaho — Springtime in Boise, the trees are budding, the air is warm and there's a moose running around the Boise foothills and North End neighborhood. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) said the moose was last spotted in the north Boise Foothills around Wyndemere Drive.

“It was last seen heading away from the urban center, and hopefully it has made its way into the upper Foothills, but if it lingers in a neighborhood where it could pose a public safety hazard, we will do our best to relocate it,” Brian Pearson, Southwest Region Communication Manager said.

Many KTVB viewers also sent in footage of the moose running through Camel's Back Park and dashing through the small streets. It was likely frightened and every time IDFG tried to get close enough to sedate the animal, it took off.

"We appreciated everyone’s cooperation, and while it’s exciting to see a moose, please give it plenty of space if you encounter it, and report to us so we can determine the best course of action for the animal and for public safety," Pearson said.

According to IDFG, moose will sometimes stray into populated places, and it is usually young moose that are leaving their mothers. The department stated that this is the third time in a year that a moose has come into city areas. It added that the moose may stay around a bit or just wander back into the hills.

IDFG said that under no circumstance should anyone approach a moose, even if it's in your neighborhood, and gave the following tips.

Do not approach the moose.

If a moose is seen on or near a roadway, slow down, but avoid creating a traffic hazard.

Watch for body language that indicates the moose is stressed, such as ears down or hair on their neck stands up. They can also stomp their front hooves and grunt or snort.

If an unexpected encounter occurs, make sure there is some type of barrier between you and the moose, such as a large tree or vehicle.

Keep pets contained or leashed, and away from the moose. Dogs, especially those off-leash can be perceived by the moose as a threat.

Photographing a moose can be exciting but must be done from a safe distance.

