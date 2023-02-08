A man is in custody after a multi-county pursuit

The vehicle then crashed into a ditch on E. Franklin Rd and the driver, 43-year-old Elijah Anderson got out of his car and ran.

Example video title will go here for this video

STAR, Idaho — A man is in custody after a multi-county chase that took place Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit happened in three counties, Payette, Gem and Ada County.

According to a news release from the Meridian Police Department, at around 10:45 a.m. officers were notified of a pursuit heading south bound on Highway 16 from Gem County.

The chase started in Payette near Emmett on Idaho 16 going towards Star. In a social media post, The Star Police Department wrote, they stopped pursuing the car because it was determined to be too dangerous due to the amount of traffic on Idaho 44.

Star Police Chief Zach Hessing said, "The Gem County Sheriff’s deputy pursuing the car apparently didn’t get the message to discontinue. So, the pursuit went through Idaho 44 at a very busy time and then south on Star Road. When it comes to calling off a pursuit, the other agencies usually follow our lead. I’m not sure yet what happened today, but I will find out."

Gem County deputies then stopped the pursuit at Star Rd., and McMillian but a Meridian officer in the area of Black Cat and Franklin witnessed the vehicle continuing to drive recklessly.

The vehicle then crashed into a ditch on E. Franklin Rd. The driver, 43-year-old Elijah Anderson got out of his car and ran.

KTVB received footage of the end of the pursuit from a witness, Michael Cunningham, that caught the video from the cameras on his Tesla. He said Anderson's car was going over 70 mph and almost hit Cunningham's car.

Cunningham's car also recorded when Anderson ran and was tased by Meridian police.

In the news release, Meridian police said Anderson would not obey commands from officers and a taser was deployed. Anderson was taken into custody.

Anderson was arrested and transported to the Ada County Jail on multiple charges including one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor count for reckless driving and one count of resisting or obstructing a police officer.

The Gem County Sheriff's Office and Payette Police Department are handling investigations in their respective jurisdictions and charges are pending.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.