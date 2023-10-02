A man died, 3 people are in the hospital after crash near Midvale on U.S 95

The crash happened Monday morning around 8 a.m. Traffic was blocked for over three hours.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A man has died and three people are in the hospital after a crash on U.S. 95 in Washington County near Midvale. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a minivan driver crossed the center line and hit another minivan head-on on Monday, Oct. 2 at 7:54 a.m.

ISP said a 47-year-old man from Nampa and his male passenger were driving north in a silver Dodge Caravan on the highway. He crossed the line and hit a 51-year-old woman from Midvale driving a blue Dodge Caravan going south. A 23-year-old man from Logan, Utah was a passenger in her car.

The man driving the silver Dodge and his passenger were airlifted to the hospital where the passenger died from his injuries. The occupants of the blue Dodge were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Traffic was blocked for a little over three hours. ISP is investigating the crash.





