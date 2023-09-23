A leader of Idaho's Latino community dies

J.J Saldaña was a "tireless advocate for the advancement and uplifting of Idaho's Hispanic and Latino communities."

BOISE, Idaho — A local advocate and leader in the Latino community has died. J.J Saldaña passed away, he was a founding advisory council member to Voces Internship of Idaho, co-founded the Idaho Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit and worked with the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs for over 20 years.

In a statement given by Voces Internship of Idaho, the organization said Saldaña's death will leave a void that cannot be filled.

"He fiercely believed in the importance of making sure Idaho Latinos were faithfully and truthfully represented in Idaho media and the public sphere -- work he started long before Voces was even an idea," the organization wrote.

Saldaña also hosted The Latino Card and at one time was a member of the Idaho Statesman's Editorial Board.





