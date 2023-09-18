3 Idaho men sentenced for drug trafficking

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho said each man was distributing significant quantities of drugs.

IDAHO, USA — The U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Josh Hurwit announced that three men from Idaho have been sentenced for drug trafficking.

“In each of these three cases, the defendant chose to distribute significant quantities of dangerous drugs in the Treasure Valley. As a result, each defendant is now heading to federal prison for a significant period of time,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “Anyone else thinking of dealing drugs like fentanyl or methamphetamine in Idaho should think twice because, along with the DEA and our local law enforcement partners, we will spare no effort to hold you accountable and keep Idahoans safe.”

Bradley Don Oakes a 39-year-old man from Nampa was sentenced to more than 15 years. According to records he sold 139.9 grams of methamphetamine to law enforcement on two separate occasions and was pulled over in early January where police found him in possession of two firearms, 223.6 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 2,315 grams of marijuana, six tabs of LSD and 14 grams of hashish. Oakes had already been convicted of two felonies in California.

Jason Lee Elsberry a 40-year-old man from Caldwell was sentenced to six-and-half for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Police arrested him with over 3,000 fentanyl pills.

Eric Moore a 40-year-old from Boise was sentenced to more than three years for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Court records show that he sold fentanyl to an undercover officer five times.





