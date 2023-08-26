2 men dead after crash in Jerome County

Police said the crash happened early Saturday morning.

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — A single-car-crash in Jerome County has left two men dead. According to the Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened on Golf Course Road, east of blue Lakes Grade, on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2:16 a.m.

Police said a 24-year-old man from Buhl was speeding in a 2005 Subaru Impreza going west on Golf Course Road. He lost control and the car rolled several times. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. A 23-year-old man from Jerome was riding in the car, he died at the scene.

A news release stated the road was closed for four hours; no other cars were involved. No other information was made available by police, but the crash is being investigated by ISP.





