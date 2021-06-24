Live: Opening arguments begin in massive Idaho counterfeit cellphones trial

Federal prosecutors say the group sold fake electronics including counterfeit Samsung and iPhone cellphones, smartwatches, and more on Amazon and Ebay.

BOISE, Idaho — Jury selection wrapped up Thursday in a trial for a Treasure Valley family accused of making millions in a massive counterfeit cellphone scheme.

Pavel Babichenko, Gennady Babichenko, Piotr Babichenko, Timofey Babichenko, Kristina Babichenko, Natalya Babichenko, Anna Iyerusalimets, Mikhail Iyerusalimets and David Bibikov are charged with dozens of felonies ranging from mail fraud and wire fraud to trafficking in counterfeit goods, conspiracy, and money laundering in the case.

Federal prosecutors say the group sold fake electronics including counterfeit Samsung and iPhone cellphones, smartwatches, and electronic accessories on Amazon and Ebay, advertising them as genuine products. The counterfeit phones were allegedly smuggled into the country from China and Hong Kong, then repackaged in two Meridian warehouses owned by the suspects.

The group has been awaiting trial since their arrests in a federal raid in August 2018, which came after a years-long covert investigation that relied on informants and undercover buys to build a case against the defendants.