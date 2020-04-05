Live coronavirus updates: 64 deaths and 1,908 confirmed cases; nearly 30,000 people tested

BOISE, Idaho — (Scroll down for the latest news updates.)
Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.
New confirmed COVID-19 Idaho cases, closures and resources to help are announced every day.
Facts:
- We are constantly updating our interactive map and timeline tracking the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, with a county-by-county breakdown and timelines looking at the number of new cases each day as well as recovered and probable cases.
- Gov. Little revealed a four-step plan to gradually reopen Idaho, beginning on May 1. Little confirmed on April 30 that the state is ready for the first phase of the plan to begin on May 1.
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little had issued a 21-day stay-at-home order on March 25 for the entire state and extended it through the end of April.
- The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in some crowded public settings. We have instructions for how to make your own mask without a sewing machine.
Latest Idaho coronavirus updates
Sunday, May 3
A mother and daughter from Boise have been making clear face masks to protect those who are blind or hard of hearing. Read more here.
In case you missed it:
SEE FULL DETAILS OF THE REOPENING PLAN: 'Most of the state will be open by the end of June': Here's when Idaho bars, churches and more could reopen under Gov. Little's plan
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said Thursday that the city is also moving into the first phase of its own reopening plan on May 1.
And April ends, many in Idaho are wondering when they will see their unemployment benefits.
Gov. Little also said coronavirus is having a 'big impact' on the state budget.
