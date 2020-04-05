Live coronavirus updates: 64 deaths and 1,908 confirmed cases; Boise mall to reopen

See the latest coronavirus updates in Idaho as we work together to separate facts from fear.

BOISE, Idaho — (Scroll down for the latest news updates.)

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Facts:

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates

Monday, May 4

9:48 a.m. -- Boise Towne Square Mall to reopen

The Boise Towne Square Mall announced that it will reopen on Tuesday, May 5. The mall wrote on Facebook that it is "taking the necessary steps to ensure you have a safe and worry-free visit."

Retail operations were cleared to reopen on May 1 as part of Stage One of Gov. Brad Little's four-step reopening plan.

7:53 a.m. -- Boise GreenBike relaunches with free rides

The Boise GreenBike program is relaunching Monday and is offering two weeks of one-hour free rides. All bikes have been cleaned and given a tune-up, and they will be cleaned and disinfected regularly going forward.

"As our city and state start to reopen for business we want to be able to provide a healthy and safe transportation alternative," said Boise GreenBike Director Dave Fotsch. "We work hard to keep the bikes clean and disinfected, but we're asking our riders to do their part as well."

Overtime charges and other fees still apply. Riders are asked not to use the bikes if they are sick, continue maintaining social distance, and wear face coverings if around other people.

7:34 a.m. -- ValleyRide bus routes reopening today

Three previously shut down ValleyRide bus routes in Boise and Garden City will resume Monday.

The reopening of routes 11 Garden City, 16 VA/Hyde Park, and 17 Warm Springs means all bus routes in the two cities are fully in operation. The routes were previously suspended after a drop in ridership following Idaho's stay-at-home order, which lifted Friday.

Main Street Station, the Happy Day Transit Center in Caldwell, and the VRT administrative offices in Meridian remain closed.

Sunday, May 3

A mother and daughter from Boise have been making clear face masks to protect those who are blind or hard of hearing. Read more here.

In case you missed it:

And April ends, many in Idaho are wondering when they will see their unemployment benefits.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist:

Coronavirus resources: