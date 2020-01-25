×
Live at noon Saturday: Watch the McCall Winter Carnival Parade

Make sure to tune to KTVB.COM at noon on Saturday to watch a livestream of 2020 McCall Winter Carnival Parade.
The McCall Winter Parade's Mardi Gras Parade took place on Jan. 26, where hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown McCall to catch a glimpse of the floats that made their way through town.

MCCALL, Idaho — At noon on Saturday, make sure to tune to KTVB NewsChannel 7 or KTVB.COM to watch the 2020 McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade.

The 55th edition of the Mardi Gras Parade will make its traditional route through downtown McCall on Saturday. 

This year's theme is "It's a Kid's World."

If you're attending the parade, make sure to bundle up. The high temperature in McCall will only be 36 degrees on Saturday, with a low of 26 degrees. Check out KTVB.COM for the latest forecasts for the parade.

Before the parade, there will be a pre-parade pancake breakfast at the McCall Community Center from 8 to 11 a.m.

For a complete list of events and activities for the Winter Carnival, make sure to check out and bookmark our Event Guide.

