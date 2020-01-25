Live at noon Saturday: Watch the McCall Winter Carnival Parade

Make sure to tune to KTVB.COM at noon on Saturday to watch a livestream of 2020 McCall Winter Carnival Parade.

The 55th edition of the Mardi Gras Parade will make its traditional route through downtown McCall on Saturday.

This year's theme is "It's a Kid's World."

If you're attending the parade, make sure to bundle up. The high temperature in McCall will only be 36 degrees on Saturday, with a low of 26 degrees. Check out KTVB.COM for the latest forecasts for the parade.

Before the parade, there will be a pre-parade pancake breakfast at the McCall Community Center from 8 to 11 a.m.