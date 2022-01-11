Live at 6 p.m. - Boise City Council to hold public hearing on short-term rental ordinance

The proposed ordinance would require a short-term rental license, proof of liability insurance and a local agent for rentals such as Airbnb.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council's meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m. will include a public hearing on a possible short-term rental ordinance.

The proposed ordinance from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, which was first introduced months ago, would require a short-term rental license for rentals such as Airbnb.

"People are struggling to afford a home in Boise, and this is one of many tools the city is creating to help ensure there is a home for everyone," McLean said in a press release from the City of Boise.

It would also require anyone operating a short-term rental in Boise to show proof of liability insurance and proof of having a local agent, as well as the name and contact information for all owners of the property.

"I have heard the concerns about the impacts of short-term rentals on neighborhoods and the rental market. This protects the public welfare and safety along with the integrity of our neighborhoods in which these short-term rentals operate."

The public is invited to testify at the meeting Tuesday night on the third floor of Boise City Hall. You can also Zoom in to the meeting, or watch the public hearing live on KTVB.com or KTVB's YouTube channel.

Watch more Local News: