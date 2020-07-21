Watch Boise Police Chief Lee brief the public about tonight's protests

Chief Lee spoke about how a suspicious package in downtown Boise wasn't dangerous and debunked some social media rumors about the protests.

BOISE, Idaho — At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee met with the media for a briefing on planned protests at Boise City Hall tonight.

The Boise Police Department did not share any further details about what the briefing is about, other than he will be meeting in front of City Hall and the briefing will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend.

In his very brief briefing, Chief Lee said police are aware of groups that are planning on gathering in other locations and Boise PD is adjusting its plan in response.

"As I've said before, there will be a number of police officers down here who will be able to respond to any acts of violence or destruction of property," he said.

Lee added that police responded to a suspicious package in downtown Boise and found that it wasn't dangerous.

Boise's new police chief also debunked some social medias claims, including rumors that bricks were being dropped off around town.

"It sounds like there's some sort of effort going on to spread misinformation about what is happening already in Boise," he said.

Following Lee's briefing, Mayor Lauren McLean released a statement on the protests planned during the City Council's budget meeting.

"I want to reiterate that while I, and we, as a city, fully and whole-heartedly support everyone’s right to peacefully assemble and protest, we will not tolerate violence of any kind, and will hold those who incite it accountable," she wrote.

She added, "I welcome all Boiseans to review the agenda for tonight’s meeting and participate virtually. I look forward to the opportunity to hear from community members about your priorities and vision, and to focusing on the task at hand."

Black Lives Matter Boise is relocating their rally to the B Plaza at Boise State University.