Live at 2:30p.m. - Boise mayor to issue announcement about protecting employees, residents

The press conference is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will make an announcement from Boise City Hall Monday afternoon about what the city is doing to ready for a coronavirus outbreak.

The press conference is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

McLean "will share steps the city is taking to protect employees and the community amid concerns about COVID-19," according to the mayor's office.

All of Boise Department Directors and other city partners will be present. KTVB will livestream the announcement on air and on KTVB.COM.

As of Monday, 270 people have been tested in Idaho at state and private labs. Thirty-one people are still being monitored.

Check back for updates.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus