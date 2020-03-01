BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little and legislative leaders are set to go on the record Friday morning about what they expect from the 2020 Legislative Session.

The session is set to begin next week, and will bring new laws and changes to Idaho code.

The governor and other lawmakers will speak to the press as part of this year's AP Legislative preview, hosted by the Associated Press. The Q&A session will be streamed live here starting at 9 a.m.

This story will be updated.

