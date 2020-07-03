Linder Farms to close after fall 2020 season

For 16 years, families have been visiting the pumpkin patch and corn maze at Linder Farms.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — For 16 years, Linder Farms has been a staple for many families across the Treasure Valley. From the pumpkin patch to the petting zoo and haunted house, people of all ages have been experiencing the magic behind the farm, but just like seasons come and go, this fall will be Linder Farms last season.

“We're just grateful, it's been a great run,” Randy Feist, Linder Farms owner said.

Randy and his wife Sherrie started Linder Farms as a hobby, but he says this is a move they've been considering for a few years. Now that their kids have moved out, and Idaho continues to grow and develop, Randy says this seemed like the time to move on.

“We've been at the mercy of very kind neighbors who have leased us adjoining properties and we've got a big 20-acre pumpkin patch, a big 20-acre corn maze and it can’t fit on our 15 acres and as the adjoining properties become desirable development potential, certainly our neighbors are looking at that potential,” Feist said.

The couple says, they will likely sell their land, but they'll hang onto the memories they've harvested over the years.