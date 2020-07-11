Linder Farms now home to outdoor trade-based program Guardians Academy

“We're really thrilled to be here, we are excited to maintain Linder Farms as Linder Farms,” said Founder of the Guardians Academy, Kristen Morton.

BOISE, Idaho — For many families across the Treasure Valley, Linder Farms has been a staple. A place where they can visit every fall to take photos, pick out pumpkins and have some family-friendly fun, but like seasons come and go, this past October was Linder Farms' last season.

So, what's next for the popular farm? It's now home to the Guardians Academy.

“We're an outdoor trade-based program, so we're able to bring these kids opportunities to learn blacksmithing and carpentry and theater and the arts and cooking classes, and all the way down to just basic life skills like how to sew a button, that sort of thing,” said Founder of the Guardians Academy, Kristen Morton.

She adds they do that in tandem with an education. A parent suggested Morton reach out to Linder Farms after the popular attraction announced last month would be their last season.

“The farm could not be a more perfect place for us, we are on about just under 15 acres, so we are able to do our full-on gardening program, farming program, our homesteading, and all of those things we've been wanting to do this whole time,” Morton said.

Guardians Academy will lease Linder Farms for five years, with an option to purchase after. She told KTVB, for the past week, Guardians Academy has been working and developing how they'll use the land, and the students have been a part of it.

“So, they're building their classrooms, they're creating their learning spaces,” Morton said. “We're really thrilled to be here, we are excited to maintain Linder Farms as Linder Farms.”