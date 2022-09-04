Limelight condo fire destroys 26 homes in Ketchum

Saturday evening, 26 homes were lost after a structure fire broke out at Limelight Condominium in Ketchum. Officials are reporting no human casualties.

KETCHUM, Idaho — 26 homes were lost in a structure fire that broke out at the Limelight Condominium on 2107 Warm Springs Road in Ketchum, Saturday evening.

According to city officials, firefighters initially searched the condo for anyone inside the building before fighting the fire. They are reporting no human casualties. At the moment, it is unclear if any pets were lost in the fire.

"I am thankful to all the crews that responded valley-wide," said Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin. "This type of collaboration is critical when fighting a fire of this magnitude."

With support from the city’s Housing Strategist and members of the community, Ketchum is currently working on developing short- and long-term accommodations for the people displaced by the fire.

"Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes and some who may have lost their pets," said Mayor Neil Bradshaw. "This community is coming together once again and I thank them for the support we have received so far, whether it be from providing temporary shelter, clothing or financial assistance."

Ketchum, Sun Valley, Wood River, and Hailey Fire departments responded to the incident, fighting the fire throughout the night and containing it around 4 a.m. on Sunday. Crews are currently still on scene working on any remaining hotspots.

Idaho Falls American Red Cross is also responding to the incident and will be providing essential items, immediate financial assistance and other forms of support for the people displaced by the fire.

The City of Ketchum asks that anybody who can offer housing, donations, or would like to make financial contributions to click the links provided below.

Clothing and essential item donations: Gold Mine Thrift Store .

Financial donations: Blaine County Charitable Fund .

For short- or long-term housing accommodations, please contact the City of Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly at cconnelly@ketchumidaho.org or (718)200-6055.

