New e-bike program begins in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — After its previous electric bike program expired on Oct. 31, Boise is getting a new replacement e-bike program, from a not-so-new company.

Lime launched its fleet of e-bikes earlier this week in order to replace the gap left by Vall-ebikes. To gauge the level of interest from the communit, the Vall-ebike pilot program began this summer in Boise and ended Monday, Oct. 31, as scheduled.

In the three and a half months the program ran, the fleet of 50 e-bikes made almost 3,000 trips with more than 2,400 riders.

"Considering we operated the system with less than half the bikes of the previous Boise GreenBike system, we think the pilot was an overwhelming success," said Dave Fotsch, Bikeshare Director. "It's clear to us that people like and will use electric-assist shared bikes."

Lime has had a presence in Boise since 2018, with shared electric scooters.

"Lime's goal is to support Idaho cities, their residents, and their visitors with safe, affordable, and sustainable transportation options in the form of shared electric vehicles," said Rick Crossley, operations manager at Lime. "We are so excited to be bringing a fleet of e-bikes here to Boise, marking our entry into the great state of Idaho, and we think residents and visitors will absolutely love them."

According to data from Lime, electric vehicle travel helps cities meet climate goals and increase economic activity.

"We know the foundation of every successful shared electric vehicle program is safety so we'll be communicating with and educating riders on an ongoing basis and working with the City to ensure a smooth rollout. We look forward to seeing people in Boise getting around safely and sustainably on our Lime e-bikes," Crossley said. "I am personally proud to be helping run this program in Boise as a native Idahoan and I look forward to continuing to grow our operations here."

