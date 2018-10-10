MERIDIAN — You won't be seeing green and white electric scooters on the streets of Meridian any time soon.

The city has asked Lime to keep the scooters off the streets until mid-March.

This comes after a hasty and disorganized launch in late September.

Lime dropped off the scooters on a Thursday. But the city asked Lime to pull them off the streets by the following Monday.

PREVIOUS: Meridian asks dockless scooter company to roll back

Meridian city officials say Lime failed to communicate with police, business owners and users about what can and can't be done with the scooters.

The city also asked another scooter company called Bird to delay their Meridian launch until mid-March.

Bird wanted to launch scooters on October 15.



© 2018 KTVB