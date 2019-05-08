SALMON, Idaho — Several wildfires are burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest after recent lightning strikes.

One of the fires is the Cove Creek Fire, which has grown to 600 acres. It was spotted on Saturday about 23 miles southwest of the North Fork River, between Owl and Cove Creeks.

The Cove Creek Fire has closed down two forest trails - the Owl Creek Trail and the East Fork Owl Creek Trail.

The fires are all near or in the 2012 Mustang Complex Fire scar.

Crews are fighting the Cove Creek Fire and three smaller fires with help from air resources.

