Lighthouse Rescue Mission in Nampa to reopen Monday

Because the men's shelter is not yet fully staffed, hours and services will be limited for now.

After being closed for the past year, the Lighthouse Rescue Mission in Nampa will reopen Monday, Nov. 1.

The Lighthouse, a men's shelter operated by Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, closed in November 2020 because of insufficient staffing.

“It was a very hard decision to close last year knowing that the Lighthouse is the only men’s shelter in the West Valley. I am so very pleased that we are now able to reopen, in time for winter,” Boise Rescue Mission President and CEO Rev. Bill Roscoe said in a news release Friday.

Roscoe also said until it is fully staffed, the Lighthouse will have limited services and hours.

Here's a rundown of hours and services starting Nov. 1 at Lighthouse Rescue Mission:

Opens at 7 p.m. for evening meal, for guests only, as well as full shelter services

Continental breakfast will be provided each day.

Men will be required to leave the shelter each morning. Everyone will receive a sack lunch as they leave.

Transportation to the River of Life men's shelter in Boise will be offered during the winter for day shelter.

"We'll do all we can right now, and look forward to restoring full services as soon as possible," Roscoe said.

Boise Rescue Mission operates five shelters: River of Life Rescue Mission for men and City Light Home for Women and Children in Boise, as well as the Lighthouse men's shelter, Valley Women's and Children's Shelter and the Rescue Mission Recovery Lodge in Nampa.

The Boise Rescue Mission also provides programs for addiction recovery, job search and mental health.

