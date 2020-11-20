Nampa Lighthouse men's homeless shelter closes amid staff coronavirus infections

The homeless shelter, which operates at 304 16th Ave North in Nampa, will be shut down effective Friday.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Lighthouse men's shelter in Nampa is shutting down after COVID-19 infections left too few healthy staff members to run it.

"With the numbers of staff out with COVID related and other illness, we simply cannot adequately staff two men's facilities," Rev. Bill Roscoe said in a statement. "The Lighthouse has been serving the fewest numbers of people, so it is the logical place to close."

Someone will be posted at the shelter for security purposes, and anyone who shows up at the shelter seeking help will be taken to the River of Life Rescue Mission in Boise.

Roscoe said he hopes to reopen the Nampa shelter on Jan. 1. The reopening will hinge on having enough staff well to operate both Lighthouse and the River of Life Shelter.

"I cannot say "thanks" enough to all Mission staff, and especially those on the front lines of Guest Services, where overtime is the norm and personal sacrifice is routine," Roscoe said. "I am so very proud to serve with all of you, and thank God for your dedication."

