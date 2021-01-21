Want light rail in the Treasure Valley? Take the survey

The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho wants to hear from you. They've posted a survey on their website.

Would you ride a train to work or shop if it were an option in the Treasure Valley?

Planners want to know if people would use high-capacity transit such as light rail, commuter rail or bus rapid transit that would run parallel to Interstate 84 between Caldwell and Boise.

They say the survey takes about 10 minutes to complete. Your answers will help COMPASS plan for the future. The survey will remain open until Saturday, Feb. 27.



You can also attend one of two live online presentations to learn more and ask questions. They will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 2, from 5 – 6 p.m., and on Thursday, Feb. 4, from 12 – 1 p.m.



Be sure to check the COMPASS website in mid-March for survey results.