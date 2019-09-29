BOISE, Idaho — On October 3, people across the Treasure Valley will gather to shine a light on the darkness of cancer.

"To see all of the love and passion, people who are there with their own stories, it's a good feeling to know there are other people out there in the same situation to know you can relate to them, they can relate to you," Advocate Chris Pietrucci said.

Light the Night is organized by Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and involves a 1.1 mile lantern walk downtown followed by a gathering to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by cancer.

Pietrucci's father was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago.

"He fought a long fight," Pietrucci said. "It was about 12 months from the time he got diagnosed that he got an infection and his body couldn't fight off the infection and leukemia at the same time."

Pietrucci has three boys and recalled the last conversation his dad had with them before he died.

"He explained it to them that he has to go to heaven and he won't be able to see them anymore but, he said I will always see you and he said to them, I will always be right here and he pointed at his heart," Pietrucci said.

Light the Night raises funds for blood cancer awareness and research. Participants carry lanterns. The white lanterns represent survivors, the red lanterns for supporters and gold lanterns in memory of a loved one lost to cancer.

"If you can just change one person or help one person or find one different cure or one kind of medicine, you can change someone's life and that's impactful," Pietrucci said.

For more information, click here.