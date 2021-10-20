Life jacket station installed at Celebration Park

Users are asked to hang up the loaner life jackets for the next park visitor when finished using them.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A station for loaner life jackets has been installed in the east end of Celebration Park, which recently underwent improvements.

The station is aimed at making sure visitors to the park, both children and adults, can stay safe on the water. Celebration Park sits along the Snake River south of Melba.

Multiple sizes of life jackets hang from hooks at the station, beneath a sign with instructions about how to properly fit the flotation aids. Users are asked to hang the life jackets back up for the next park visitor when they are finished.

"We are excited to be able to offer this simple gesture to our park visitors," said Nicki Schwend, Director of Canyon County Parks, Cultural and Natural Resources. "The loaner life jackets will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The only thing we ask is that people please return the life jackets to the station when they are no longer using them."

Similar stations are set up at other popular water-adjacent parks, including Quinns Pond in Boise and Lucky Peak State Park.

The installation of the Celebration Park loaner station came as a collaboration between Canyon County Parks, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, and the Canyon County Sheriff's Marine Patrol Division.

