Life Flight helicopter makes 'precautionary landing' in Meridian soccer field

The medical helicopter pilot had to put down in a soccer field near Rocky Mountain High School.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A medical helicopter pilot had to make an emergency landing near Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian Monday night.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. off of North Linder Road.

Photos from the scene showed the Life Flight helicopter sitting in a soccer field. It did not have any visible damage.

Officials on scene declined to say why the pilot had to land the helicopter.

Life Flight Network said in a statement on Tuesday, "The precautionary landing was made when a crew member noticed heat from an airframe panel. The aircraft was returning to Life Flight Network's Ontario, Oregon base following a transport, and no patients were on board."

Officials said after a mechanic inspected the helicopter and determined that it was fit for flight, the helicopter was able to fly to Life Flight Network's base in Ontario.

An Ada County dispatcher told KTVB there were no injuries, and that "all is well."