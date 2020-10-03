Life Flight helicopter makes emergency landing in Meridian soccer field

The medical helicopter pilot had to put down in a soccer field near Rocky Mountain High School.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A medical helicopter pilot had to make an emergency landing near Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian Monday night.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. off of North Linder Road.

Photos from the scene showed the Life Flight helicopter sitting in a soccer field. It did not have any visible damage.

Officials on scene declined to say why the pilot had to land the helicopter.

An Ada County dispatcher told KTVB there were no injuries, and that "all is well."

At this point, there is no word on if there were any patients on board the time of the emergency landing.

Life Flight Network is an Oregon-based company that contracts for medical transportation locally with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.