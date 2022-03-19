A team of seven middle schoolers from Meridian is preparing to go to the 2022 First Lego League World Festival to present their LifeCrate project.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — 12-year-old Micah Crabb started playing with Legos when he was just 2 years old.

“I just really liked it and just kept on growing,” Crabb said.

Fast forward and now Crabb is part of Lego My Eggo, the 2022 first Lego league Idaho State Champions.

The team is comprised of seven middle schoolers and each year they build a new robot and their design changes depending on the missions they have to do for the competition.

Each year, the team must come up with an innovative project to develop, which means they must research and create a solution to solve a real-life problem. On Friday, the team gave KTVB a look at their newest prototype.

“The coolest thing we've built is the LifeCrate in order to help donated organs that are being transported to not get lost so easily,” said 13-year-old Carter Pankowski, who has been on the team for three years.

The Lego my Eggo team worked with engineers, doctors and organ donor specialists to create their LifeCrate design.

“It turns out a lot of organs get lost during transport, so we created a box that is able to track them during transport and keep them cool for longer,” Crabb said.

Pankowski and Crabb say it is challenges like these that keep them coming back to the team every year.

“I really like all the outside of the box thinking that it requires and all of the fun that you get to have with it and being able to do it with my friends,” said Crabb.

The Lego My Eggo team qualified to go to the 2022 First Lego League World Festival in Houston from April 20 to April 23, but they could use a hand getting there. They created a gofundme page to help with the traveling expenses.

