Leap Year baby born in car outside Caldwell hospital

CALDWELL, Idaho — Anuel Gonzalez couldn't wait to get here.

The Leap Year baby boy was born early Saturday morning to parents Jennifer and Julian.

According to West Valley Medical Center, Anuel's mother went into labor at about 3:30 a.m. at their home. The expectant parents headed to West Valley to deliver, but their son had other plans: He was born in the car outside the 4:43 a.m.

Anuel is 7 pounds, 5 ounces and 20.5 inches in length.

The baby's dramatic arrival is fitting, given his unique birthday. Although there is a one-in-365 chance of being born any other day, there is just a one in 1,461 of a Feb. 29 Leap Day birthday, or .07 percent.

Anuel's parents received a gift basket and flowers donated by the West Valley Volunteer Auxiliary.