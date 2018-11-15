BOISE — A new bikeway in southeast Boise opened Wednesday and there's a proposal to create another bikeway in the North End.

The Ada County Highway District cut the ribbon on the Leadville Bikeway.

Leadville Avenue, which runs parallel to Broadway Avenue south of the Boise River, now includes some enhanced crossings, wayfinding signs, speed humps, and "sharrows" between the Greenbelt and Linden Street.

Now, ACHD is working on a proposal to create a more bike-friendly route between the Greenbelt and Camel's Back Park. It's called the 11th Street Bikeway.

And for cyclists it would mean that they could travel from one of Boise's most popular recreation spots to another.

This is just a concept right now but ACHD says they are evaluating the ability to build a bikeway from Heron Street, which is at Camel's Back Park, all the way through the North End, past Boise High School, and ultimately ending at River Street in the Pioneer Pathway.

This is the fifth of the bikeways planned by ACHD and would create a safe place for people ages 8-to-80 to bike on.

KTVB spoke with Brooke Green, the senior transportation planner and ACHD’s bike and pedestrian coordinator. She says they are currently identifying design elements and figuring out how to make it safe for everyone while engaging the public.

“Currently, I want to encourage people to get out. We have a survey, so I want to encourage people to get out on our site and give us feedback and tell us what makes it comfortable or uncomfortable people to bike on 11th Street, and then we'll follow up with some open houses in the spring times,” Green said.

ACHD is working with Boise High School and has students on their technical team helping them make this a better facility because they want them to be able to bike to school safely.

This is also part of ACHD's Roadways to Bikeways Master Plan adopted last year where they identified hundreds of bikeways throughout Ada County.

This latest project is still in its early stages.

