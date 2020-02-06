Leaders in Boise's black community explain how people can get involved in the anti-racism movement

The Director of the Idaho Black History Museum said people help make a tangible difference by donating to social organizations.

BOISE, Idaho — The death of George Floyd has sparked outrage across the nation, which has played out in violent protests. Leaders in Boise's black community you can have a direct impact in this anti-racism movement without putting yourself in harm’s way or adding to the chaos.

"I think ideally it would not be a good idea to go to a rally right now," said the Director of the Idaho Black History Museum Phillip Thompson. "We're in the middle of a pandemic, there is too much going on, acts of violence, it is better not to."

Thompson said if people want to make a tangible difference in this anti-racism movement in the Treasure Valley community, consider donating to a social institution and earmark what you want that money going toward.

"The ACLU is a beautiful example that they can specifically help rectify misgivings in the judicial system that you can actually see make a change," Thompson said.

He added often people blindly send their money to a non-profit without knowing how that money is being spent.

"Do you want to expose groups that typically aren't exposed to art to visit an art museum?" he suggested. "Perhaps you are going to donate for an art museum but earmark it for black kids, kids of color, kids from socio-economic disenfranchised areas to have a chance to come visit your museum and have it cover ten admissions."

Thompson added having a simple conversation with someone outside of your race or religion can also have a profound impact.

"Nine times out of ten, if you have a conversation with somebody one on one, you will expose them to new insights, as opposed to yelling at them and telling them how they are wrong," Thompson said.

Another demonstration is planned to happen in Boise on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. on the Idaho State Capitol Building steps. The event is described as a peaceful candlelight vigil "led by the black community."

KTVB spoke with an organizer who said several community members are organizing the vigil, not a formal organization.