BOISE — A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of an Idaho rancher who was killed by deputies was settled for $2.6 million.

The Idaho Statesman reports 62-year-old Council rancher Jack Yantis was shot by two Adams County sheriff's deputies in Nov. 2015 following a dispute that occurred after one of his bulls was hit by a car.

Deputies claimed Yantis held his rifle in a threatening manner and refused commands to put it down. He was shot 12 times.

The lawsuit claimed Yantis did not pose a threat and that deputies didn't ask him to lower the rifle or make any other commands.

A judge dismissed the federal lawsuit last week after the settlement was reached between the rancher's family, Adams County, its sheriff and the two deputies.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced in July 2016 that no criminal charges would be filed against the deputies for shooting Yantis. After reviewing more than 5,000 pages of reports, lab results and witness statements, the evidence was "insufficient to support a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt," the attorney general said.

