Idaho lawmaker wants to distance sex offenders from daycares

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho lawmaker is drafting legislation that would keep sex offenders away from daycares. Under current Idaho law, sex offenders can’t be or live within 500 feet of a school but the law does not include daycares.

Republican Rep. Chad Christensen's proposal would simply add registered Idaho daycares to that list.

"If the family knows there is this new law in effect, it should help with any possible dangers in the area," Christensen said. "I think this is peace of mind that would help families."

If passed, there are some exceptions where sex offenders wouldn't have to follow this rule. Christensen said, for example, if a sex offender is living in a neighborhood and a neighbor creates a registered daycare out of their home, the sex offender would not have to move if they were living, they’re prior to the daycare being there.

The lawmaker also said sex offenders living within 500 feet of daycares before this law potentially passes, those individuals would be grandfathered in and not have to move.

Christensen's proposal will be hashed out in committee on Wednesday.

He said so far, he hasn't heard any opposition to his proposed legislation, but it is still early.

