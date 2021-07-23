Deputy dies in line of duty after Vancouver shooting; search for 'person of interest' continues

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said a deputy has been killed in a shooting. Vancouver police have detained two people and are searching for a third suspect.

A Clark County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed in Vancouver on Friday.

Vancouver police said Saturday morning two people have been detained and police are still searching for a third person of interest.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex. Neighbors at the Pointe Apartments on Northeast 109th Avenue reported hearing three gunshots.

During a press conference, Sgt. Brent Waddell with the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said the deputy was taken to a local hospital. Around 11:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said the deputy had died. Sgt. Waddell did not give any details about what led up to the shooting.

A KGW crew saw a large police presence outside PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center around 10:45 p.m. Police cars appeared to hold a procession, which is a common way to pay tribute to someone in law enforcement who died during the line of duty.

"This is a difficult time for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies in Clark County and the surrounding Clark County, Portland metro area," Sgt. Waddell said in a press release. "Clark County law enforcement appreciates the support and understanding of the community in these tough times."

Around 8 p.m., law enforcement asked people who live near Interstate 205 and Northeast 87th Street to stay inside their homes as they searched for three suspects who are considered armed and dangerous. As of 11 p.m., police were still searching and had asked people to avoid the area.

UPDATE: 11:00 pm This alert is still active. Police are still working in the area. CRESA and Local Law Enforcement... Posted by CRESA (Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency) on Friday, July 23, 2021

Vancouver police are advising people in the area of Padden Parkway at I-205, along with surrounding neighborhoods, to stay inside their homes and keep doors locked.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to report it to 911.