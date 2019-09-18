TROY, Idaho — Two deputies with the Latah County Sheriff's Office are recovering after their patrol vehicle crashed into a semi Tuesday evening.

The collision happened at 6:12 p.m. on State Highway 8 north of Troy.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputies were en route to a medical emergency in Deary, with the lights and sirens on their patrol car activated. The patrol vehicle hit a semi-truck with a grain trailer attached, just east of McKeehan Road, as the driver of the semi attempted to make a U-Turn.

Both deputies were taken by ambulance to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow for treatment. Authorities say their injuries were not serious, and both have been released from the hospital.

The driver of the semi was treated at the scene, and did not need to go to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.