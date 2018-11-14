BOISE — The Treefort Music Festival is still months away, but now is the time to take advantage of discounted ticket prices.

Organizers plan to announce the first round of artists on Thursday, November 15.

Once the announcement is made, festival pass prices will increase by $20 for Discovery Pass which gets people into all the venues over the five days. Some restrictions apply. The current price is $180.

The 2019 Treefort Music Festival is scheduled for March 20-24.

For all the different ticket buying options check out their website.

