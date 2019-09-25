BOISE, Idaho — A photograph of KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert is taking social media by storm.

Caitlyn Burney is the wife of Scott Burney, the owner of the Suds Tavern, a sports bar in Boise.

Scott might be Larry’s biggest fan as evidenced by a large tattoo of Larry on the thigh of his right leg. The photo was posted by Caitlyn Burney on Larry Gebert’s Facebook page, along with two others.

Larry praised the artwork and said it is a "real tattoo."

Here are some comments about the tattoo from Larry’s Facebook followers:

Mary Adams Now, Larry you need too have a tattoo of Maggie and Doug put on your leg!!!LOL

Jennifer Gibson Lol I love his Halloween costume. That rocks.. my husband said tattoo is a flat larry.. haha

Marcia Garst Alvarado Hah, that's right on~ Your biggest fan, no doubt!!

The two men have met, and Larry said he remembers what an outstanding job Scott did portraying him for Halloween.

Larry says he plans to get together with Scott again soon.