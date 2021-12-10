Large fire reported at Darigold plant in Caldwell

The fire was reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 5-alarm fire has been reported at the Dairgold plant in downtown Caldwell.

Multiple firefighting units are currently working to extinguish the flames. Surrounding cities have been called to assist.

The fire was reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

A KTVB photographer on the scene said more than six fire trucks are at the scene of the fire, both from Nampa and Caldwell Fire. Idaho Power is also on-site at this time.

A large column of smoke is blowing to the south.

Caldwell Police are also on scene and are working to keep the public away from the fire.